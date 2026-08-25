IIT Delhi student, 31, allegedly jumped to death, sparking protests

A 31-year-old MSc in Physics student at IIT Delhi allegedly jumped to death on Saturday morning, Aug. 22, 2026, prompting protests across campus.

Students say this tragedy (one of eight suicides at IIT Delhi in just 30 months) highlights bigger problems with mental health support and housing.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called out the administration, pointing to a worrying trend: 65 suicides in IITs over the last five years.