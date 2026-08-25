IIT Delhi student, 31, allegedly jumped to death, sparking protests
A 31-year-old MSc in Physics student at IIT Delhi allegedly jumped to death on Saturday morning, Aug. 22, 2026, prompting protests across campus.
Students say this tragedy (one of eight suicides at IIT Delhi in just 30 months) highlights bigger problems with mental health support and housing.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called out the administration, pointing to a worrying trend: 65 suicides in IITs over the last five years.
Classes disrupted, protesters demand ₹1Cr compensation
Protesters disrupted classes, demanding resignations from key officials and calling for an independent investigation into what went wrong.
They want better mental health resources and proper housing for students, plus ₹1 crore compensation for the family.
Placards reading "IIT-D: Dreams or Death" showed just how frustrated many feel about the lack of real action on student well-being.