IIT Delhi students allege police surveilled over Rishikesh Kumar suicide
India
Students at IIT Delhi say plainclothes police officers entered their campus and were accused of unauthorized surveillance over the suicide of master's student Rishikesh Kumar without permission from the institute.
Tensions rose when a woman student protester was reportedly shoved for objecting to being recorded.
Protests paused awaiting committee findings
The students denied disrupting campus life, insisting their protests were peaceful and carefully planned to avoid residential areas and hospitals.
After the administration formed a committee to investigate Kumar's death, protests have paused while students wait for its findings.
One of their demands was a probe panel.