IIT Delhi students pause protest as institute agrees to demands
After the heartbreaking loss of Rishikesh Kumar, a 31-year-old master's student in physics, IIT Delhi students have paused their protest after nearly a week.
They were pushing for answers about Kumar's death, better mental health support, and more accountability from campus officials.
The institute has now agreed to several of their main demands.
IIT Delhi to form external inquiry
IIT Delhi will set up an external inquiry committee with student representatives to investigate what happened and look into possible administrative lapses.
The institute also plans to make its mental health protocols public.
Although students asked for compensation for Rishikesh Kumar's mother, his mother requested instead that the institute improve accommodation for students facing mental health challenges, a suggestion the administration is considering.