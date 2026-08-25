IIT Delhi students protest administration response to Rishikesh Kumar's death
India
After the recent loss of M.S. physics student Rishikesh Kumar, IIT Delhi students are protesting what they see as a lack of support from the administration.
The conversation grew louder when Congress worker and alumnus Shashant Shekhar shared his own story: he was made to prove his grandfather's death and faced harsh comments from a professor after missing exams back in 2011.
Shashant Shekhar urges faculty sensitivity training
Shekhar's experience struck a chord online, highlighting just how tough it can be for students dealing with grief.
He's now urging IIT Delhi to train faculty to be more sensitive and to hire more mental health counselors, saying, "I never want another 20-year-old to feel the way I did."
Students hope these changes will make campus life more supportive for everyone.