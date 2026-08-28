IIT Delhi students protest, demand probe, 1cr for Rishikesh Kumar
Students at IIT Delhi staged a protest after the passing of Rishikesh Kumar, a 31-year-old M.Sc Physics student.
They're calling for a full investigation into what happened and want the institute to take responsibility for raising ₹1 crore in compensation for his family.
In response, IIT Delhi has set up an external committee led by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta to look into all aspects related to the case, determine the reasons behind Kumar's death, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents, plus review existing systems and procedures.
Students seek inquiry committee control
Protesters are asking for changes to the inquiry committee, like being able to pick their own student representatives and even swap out the chairperson.
They've also called for the resignation of the associate dean of student welfare, citing insensitive comments that hurt trust in campus support systems.
Instead of crowdfunding or using a benevolent fund, students want IIT Delhi itself to directly raise ₹1 crore for Kumar's family, with clear deadlines and backup plans if needed.