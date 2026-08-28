IIT Delhi students protest, demand probe, 1cr for Rishikesh Kumar

Students at IIT Delhi staged a protest after the passing of Rishikesh Kumar, a 31-year-old M.Sc Physics student.

They're calling for a full investigation into what happened and want the institute to take responsibility for raising ₹1 crore in compensation for his family.

In response, IIT Delhi has set up an external committee led by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta to look into all aspects related to the case, determine the reasons behind Kumar's death, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents, plus review existing systems and procedures.