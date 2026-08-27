IIT Delhi students protest demanding inquiry after Rishikesh Kumar's death
Students at IIT Delhi are still protesting after the recent death of M.Sc. physics student Rishikesh Kumar.
Over 500 students have gathered, demanding an independent inquiry and better support systems, saying Kumar's academic and hostel issues weren't handled well when he returned from mental health treatment.
IIT Delhi reconstitutes external inquiry panel
IIT Delhi has reconstituted its external inquiry panel led by retired Justice Mukta Gupta, with AIIMS Psychiatry Department head Professor Pratap Sharan, student representatives and the IIT Delhi Registrar included.
The institute says it offers round-the-clock mental health services and has made changes like lighter credit loads to help reduce stress. Still, students want bigger reforms.
Meanwhile, police have filed a first information report, or FIR, for alleged abetment of suicide and are investigating Kumar's death.