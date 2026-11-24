IIT Delhi UC Berkeley study finds rural air exceeds Delhi
A new study by IIT Delhi and UC Berkeley found that rural areas around Delhi are breathing in even more toxic air than the city itself.
The main culprit? Many rural households still rely on burning wood and other solid fuels for cooking and heating, which is making the air much worse.
Rural Haryana PM2.5 20% above Delhi
From July to November 2024, rural Haryana's PM2.5 pollution was about 20% higher than urban Delhi's, mostly tied to the use of solid fuels for cooking, heating, and small-scale industry.
Because cleaner energy is often too expensive or hard to get, many families have had no choice but to stick with solid fuels.
Plus, while Delhi has 59 air quality monitoring stations, nearby NCR districts have 3, 9, 7, 7, and 4, respectively.