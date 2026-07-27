IIT Guwahati student found dead on campus
What's the story
A third-year Bachelor of Technology student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on campus. The deceased has been identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, a Computer Science and Engineering student from Puri, Odisha. He was a resident of Brahmaputra Hostel. He allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of a building around 2:30pm on July 26.
Investigation underway
Awaiting police findings: IITG
The institute has said it is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation.
An official statement from IIT Guwahati said, "The Institute is cooperating fully with the police, who are investigating the matter, and we are awaiting their findings before we share any further information on this matter."
Per reports, Singh was a bright student who had secured an internship with Goldman Sachs and headed the Coding Club's competitive programming team.
Official communication
Profound loss to IITG family: Director
IIT Guwahati Director Professor Devendra Jalihal informed students about Singh's death in an email.
The email seen by NDTV read, "It is with deep sorrow that I inform you of the untimely demise of Ritesh Raj Singh, a 3rd year BTech student from the Computer Science and Engineering... He passed away this morning. This is a profound loss to our IITG family."
The cause of death was not disclosed in the email.
Post-mortem procedure
Body sent for post-mortem examination
Singh's body has been sent to Guwahati Medical College for a post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, unverified claims on social media suggest that Singh was allegedly threatened by a professor with action by the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) after being caught acting as a proxy for his friend in an online assessment (OA) for an internship.
The institute has not commented on these claims and requested people not to speculate until further facts are established.