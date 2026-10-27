IIT Hyderabad denies punishing students amid campus stray dog deaths

The Hostel Coordinating Unit insists no one was kicked out for helping stray dogs, saying it follows animal welfare rules and has shelters and feeding spots on campus.

Gopinath Muvvala, who heads the unit, called videos circulated on social media misleading, explaining that security was only seen removing the body of a sick dog, not killing it.

Meanwhile, with police now investigating two dog deaths (including one involving a bus driver who lost his job), students and activists are asking for a formal Animal Welfare Committee to make sure animals are better protected in the future.