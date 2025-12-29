IIT-Kanpur student found dead in hostel room, leaves note
A 26-year-old final-year BTech student at IIT-Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room on Monday.
Police say he left a note reading "Sorry Everyone..." and had injuries on his forearms, suggesting he may have cut his wrists before hanging himself from the ceiling fan.
This marks the fourth student suicide at the institute this year.
Friends raised alarm after no response
Originally from Ajmer, Rajasthan, the student joined IIT-Kanpur in 2020.
His friends grew concerned when he didn't answer repeated knocks on his door and alerted campus authorities.
Police entered the room and discovered him.
Family and campus community deeply affected
His family was notified around 1pm his brother shared they were shocked, as the institute had recently closed for winter vacations on December 28 and he was expected to return home shortly.
IIT-Kanpur expressed deep sorrow over losing a promising student and extended condolences to his loved ones.
The body will be examined after his parents arrive in Kanpur.