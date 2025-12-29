IIT-Kanpur student found dead in hostel room, leaves note India Dec 29, 2025

A 26-year-old final-year BTech student at IIT-Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room on Monday.

Police say he left a note reading "Sorry Everyone..." and had injuries on his forearms, suggesting he may have cut his wrists before hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

This marks the fourth student suicide at the institute this year.