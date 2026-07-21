IIT-Roorkee clarifies after asking students not to support CJP protests
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has clarified that a recent advisory on the ongoing students' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was not a new directive. It said the advisory, which was circulated among students, faculty, and staff at the start of the academic session, is an annual internal communication in line with existing conduct rules. The clarification comes after an uproar over its advisory purportedly asking students not to support ongoing student protests.
Order
What alleged order said
As per screenshots shared on X, IIT Roorkee's gag order read, "It has been noticed on social media platforms...that some of the campus inmates shown their affinity with political movement like the one currently in public utterance and in public criticism."
"It is engraved in the notified conduct rules that no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion...or make any statement (without prior permission)...which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government."
Protest details
CJP protest
The CJP had organized a protest on July 20, coinciding with the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session.
The rally was aimed at demanding accountability for a leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Despite police denying permission, thousands of students and supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar before marching toward Parliament.
Protest aftermath
Protesters detained, police fire tear gas shells
The police had set up barricades for security reasons, but protesters tried to breach them.
In response to the situation, the police resorted to lathi charges and fired tear gas shells at the crowd, injuring at least 60 protesters.
Police also tore down the stage and makeshift tents at the main protest site. They claim that 118 of their personnel were also injured, and 70 protestors were arrested.