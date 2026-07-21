IIT-Roorkee clarifies after asking students not to support CJP protests

As per screenshots shared on X, IIT Roorkee's gag order read, "It has been noticed on social media platforms...that some of the campus inmates shown their affinity with political movement like the one currently in public utterance and in public criticism."

"It is engraved in the notified conduct rules that no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion...or make any statement (without prior permission)...which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government."