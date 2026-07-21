IIT Roorkee tells students political activity on campus needs approval
India
IIT Roorkee is in the spotlight after telling students not to join political discussions or activities on campus without approval, pointing to recent posts supporting political movements online.
The move quickly drew criticism from Mahua Moitra and others who saw it as limiting free speech.
IIT Roorkee calls advisory routine
IIT Roorkee clarified that this advisory is nothing new: it's a standard reminder given at the start of every academic year, based on old conduct rules.
They urged everyone not to misread the notice.
The timing comes as student protests over exam issues and calls for education reform are making headlines, with public figures like MP Mahua Moitra calling the advisory a blatant violation of free speech rights.