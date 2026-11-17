IITF returns to Bharat Mandapam Nov 14-27 with Playverse
The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is back at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from November 14-27.
With over 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad, you'll find everything from unique crafts to cultural displays.
This year's cool new feature? The Playverse Mandapam, a digital zone designed for families and young visitors to explore and have fun.
IITF entry times and ticketing
Business visitors get early access through November 18; the public can join in from November 19.
The fair runs daily from 10am to 7:30pm (last entry at 5:30 p.m.).
Tickets are ₹100 for adults on weekdays (₹200 on weekends); kids pay one-half of that. Grab them online or at select Metro stations.
Plus, senior citizens and persons with disabilities enjoy free entry on public days with valid ID, making sure everyone gets a chance to experience the fair.