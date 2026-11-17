Business visitors get early access through November 18; the public can join in from November 19.

The fair runs daily from 10am to 7:30pm (last entry at 5:30 p.m.).

Tickets are ₹100 for adults on weekdays (₹200 on weekends); kids pay one-half of that. Grab them online or at select Metro stations.

Plus, senior citizens and persons with disabilities enjoy free entry on public days with valid ID, making sure everyone gets a chance to experience the fair.