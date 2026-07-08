IITs and IIMs opening overseas campuses under NEP 2020
Big news for students: top Indian institutes like IITs and IIMs are opening campuses abroad as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The goal? To offer high-quality Indian education overseas, attract international students, and build stronger academic partnerships worldwide.
This move is set to boost India's image as a global education hub and open up new opportunities for both Indian and foreign students.
IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad open campuses
IIT Delhi now has a campus in Abu Dhabi, while IIT Madras has kicked off its IITM Global initiative to connect with universities around the world.
IIT Bombay has also announced plans to expand internationally.
On the management side, IIM Ahmedabad has launched a full-fledged campus in Dubai, inspiring other IIMs to consider similar moves.
These new campuses mean you could earn an Indian degree recognized globally, plus get exposure to different cultures and research opportunities along the way.