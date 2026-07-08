IITs and IIMs opening overseas campuses under NEP 2020

IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad open campuses

IIT Delhi now has a campus in Abu Dhabi, while IIT Madras has kicked off its IITM Global initiative to connect with universities around the world.

IIT Bombay has also announced plans to expand internationally.

On the management side, IIM Ahmedabad has launched a full-fledged campus in Dubai, inspiring other IIMs to consider similar moves.

These new campuses mean you could earn an Indian degree recognized globally, plus get exposure to different cultures and research opportunities along the way.