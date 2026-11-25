IITs to add 6,000 seats in robotics physical-AI and space-technology
Big news for future techies: IITs are planning to add 6,000 new seats in robotics, physical AI, and space technology from 2027.
This expansion is all about expanding academic opportunities in emerging fields and will collaborate with the Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta Family Foundation.
IITs earmark 5,000 robotics-physical-AI 1,000 space-engineering
Most of these seats, 5,000, are for robotics and physical AI across B.Tech. master's, and Ph.D. programs.
The courses will blend engineering with computer science and focus on real-world uses like healthcare and defense.
Another 1,000 seats are set for space engineering and tech, with support from more than 100 dedicated faculty members.