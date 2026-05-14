Illegal Kolkata factory fire kills 2, officer Gautam Das suspended
India
A fire at an illegal leather factory in Kolkata's Tiljala area on May 12 sadly took two lives and left three people injured.
Gautam Das, the local fire station officer, has now been suspended for negligence after officials said there were lapses in how the fire was handled.
Owners arrested, factory being torn down
Authorities quickly started tearing down the multistory factory once they found out it had no approved building plans.
The owners were arrested for running it illegally, and city officials are now cracking down on unauthorized buildings across Kolkata, cutting utilities, and even demolishing other structures that break civic rules.