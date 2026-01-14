'Illegal madrasa' claim: School demolition sparks tension in MP
A school building under construction in Dhaba village, Bhainsdehi, Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, was partially demolished by local officials after rumors spread that it was an "illegal madrasa."
Abdul Naeem, who funded the project at his own expense (around ₹20 lakh), pushed back against these claims and explained the school was simply meant for kids from nursery to Class 8.
What led to the demolition?
Naeem had already applied for official approval and even got a No Objection Certificate from the village council.
Still, authorities said there wasn't proper permission and went ahead with the demolition—sparking unrest among locals who supported Naeem's efforts.
While officials cited rules against unauthorized buildings, Naeem said he's ready to pay whatever fine is imposed and follow all regulations moving forward.