IMA warns H1N1 rising in India, urges against antibiotic self-medication
H1N1 (swine flu) cases are rising across India, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) just put out an advisory.
The good news: most infections are mild and clear up on their own.
The IMA is reminding everyone not to self-medicate with antibiotics like azithromycin or Amoxicillin-Clavulanate.
They won't help with viruses and can actually make antibiotic resistance worse.
ICMR finds no new H1N1 mutation
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed there's no new mutation in the H1N1 virus: it's still the usual seasonal strain, so no extra panic needed.
Over 1,770 cases have popped up in Delhi, with cases have also been reported in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and West Bengal too.
The IMA suggests sticking to basics: wash your hands often, wear masks in crowded spots, stay home if you're sick, and consider getting a yearly flu shot, especially if you're a health care worker or at higher risk.
If symptoms stick around or get worse, it's best to see a doctor.