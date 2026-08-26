IMA warns H1N1 rising in India, urges against antibiotic self-medication

H1N1 (swine flu) cases are rising across India, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) just put out an advisory.

The good news: most infections are mild and clear up on their own.

The IMA is reminding everyone not to self-medicate with antibiotics like azithromycin or Amoxicillin-Clavulanate.

They won't help with viruses and can actually make antibiotic resistance worse.