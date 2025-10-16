Next Article
IMD alert: Thunderstorms, lightning, and rain expected in Chennai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Chennai and nearby coastal areas can expect on-and-off rain, thunderstorms, and cloudy skies from October 15 to 19.
Temperatures will feel warm and humid—think highs of 31-33°C during the day and lows around 24-26°C at night.
Thunderstorm and lightning alerts are in place for the next five days.
Rain likely to affect traffic
Short, intense downpours could mess with traffic, especially in southern and western Chennai suburbs, so it's smart to keep an umbrella handy and stay alert for sudden showers.
Coastal Tamil Nadu districts like Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and the Delta region are also seeing steady rain, with this wet spell likely sticking around until October 19.