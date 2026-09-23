IMD alerts 39 Maharashtra districts amid 17% deficit this year

Maharashtra is facing a 17% rainfall deficit this year, so the IMD has put 39 districts on yellow alert.

Places like Marathwada (think Beed and Hingoli) are especially dry, while an orange alert has been issued for September 24 for Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal, and for September 25 for Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Bhandara.