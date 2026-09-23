IMD alerts 39 Maharashtra districts amid 17% deficit this year
India
Maharashtra is facing a 17% rainfall deficit this year, so the IMD has put 39 districts on yellow alert.
Places like Marathwada (think Beed and Hingoli) are especially dry, while an orange alert has been issued for September 24 for Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal, and for September 25 for Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Bhandara.
El Nino weakens Maharashtra monsoon
El Nino is behind the weak monsoon, leading to water shortages in dams and crop losses across the state.
But there's some hope: starting September 23, Konkan and Marathwada should see more rain, with scattered showers expected in Pune until September 28.
Latur and Chandrapur might even get heavy rain and strong winds.
The southwest monsoon is likely to wrap up by October 5.