IMD: Bay of Bengal low-pressure area to extend monsoon
Just when we thought the monsoon was wrapping up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it's not done yet: a fresh weather system over the Bay of Bengal is set to extend its stay.
A cyclonic circulation near the Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a low-pressure area and move west-northwest, bringing another round of heavy rain to parts of eastern and central India.
Odisha heavy rain Sept 22-24
Odisha should brace for some serious downpours around September 22-24, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall possible on September 23 and 24.
The IMD has also flagged Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and parts of the Northeast as likely to see more rain.
Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are already producing weather, so keep those umbrellas handy!