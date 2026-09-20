IMD: Bay system could ease India's 15% rainfall deficit
The monsoon is finally starting to move out of northwest India, just a bit behind schedule, says the IMD.
Meanwhile, a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is gearing up to bring some much-needed rain to southern and eastern regions.
With rainfall across India still 15% below normal, this shift could be a big deal for areas that have been missing out.
Southern India 28% rainfall deficit
Southern India has been hit especially hard, with a 28% rainfall deficit thanks to El Nino.
If the new Bay system delivers good showers, it could really help farmers growing soybeans, pulses, and maize, and even recharge water for upcoming rabi crops.
But too much rain now could also hurt crops ready for harvest.
All eyes are on how this plays out since it could impact food prices and what happens at RBI's next policy meet in October.