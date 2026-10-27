IMD: Cyclone Arnab 'very severe' 300km southeast of Visakhapatnam
India
Cyclone Arnab has amped up into a "very severe" storm over the Bay of Bengal, says the IMD.
Right now, it's about 300km southeast of Visakhapatnam and moving west at 22km/h.
The cyclone is expected to shift northwest later today.
Arnab likely landfall near Yanam tomorrow
Arnab is likely to hit land near Yanam (between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam) by tomorrow morning.
The APSDMA is warning of heavy rain in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, with winds possibly reaching 125 to 140km/h.
APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged people to remain alert and follow safety precautions.
Officials are keeping a close watch.