IMD: Cyclonic system brings dust storms, high winds to Delhi
India
Delhi got a wild weather surprise on Monday night, with sudden dust storms and high-speed winds sweeping through the city.
This was thanks to a cyclonic system over Pakistan and Rajasthan, which pulled in dust and dropped temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says we can expect this cooler, windy weather (and maybe some rain) until April 30.
Delhi flights delayed, IPL match disrupted
The stormy weather didn't just make for dramatic skies; it also caused flight delays at Delhi airport (IndiGo even told travelers to double-check their flights), and an IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium was disrupted while players dealt with the dust.
Even with all this, Delhi still hit a scorching 42.3 degrees Celsius on Monday — so the heatwave isn't quite done yet.