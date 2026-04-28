IMD: Cyclonic system brings dust storms, high winds to Delhi

Delhi flights delayed, IPL match disrupted

The stormy weather didn't just make for dramatic skies; it also caused flight delays at Delhi airport (IndiGo even told travelers to double-check their flights), and an IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium was disrupted while players dealt with the dust.

Even with all this, Delhi still hit a scorching 42.3 degrees Celsius on Monday — so the heatwave isn't quite done yet.