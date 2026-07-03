IMD declares Delhi monsoon on July 2 despite light rainfall
India
Delhi's monsoon has officially kicked off as of July 2, 2026, even though most parts of the city barely got any rain.
The IMD made the call after only light showers were recorded at most stations, with Chattarpur being the outlier at 18.5mm.
IMD cites Delhi patterns and records
Turns out, it's not just about how much it rains.
The IMD looked for key weather patterns like counterclockwise winds, a low-pressure system over Delhi, and plenty of clouds.
According to its data and past records since 2001, these conditions are enough to declare the monsoon, even if rainfall is pretty low.