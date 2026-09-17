IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says no cyclone for Odisha
India
No need to stress: there's no cyclone headed for Odisha right now.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has cleared up the rumors, saying only a low-pressure area is expected, which could bring heavy rain to some districts.
The IMD wants everyone to skip the social media gossip and stick to their official updates.
North Andaman low-pressure likely September 19
A weather system from northern Thailand is moving toward the North Andaman Sea and will likely form a low-pressure area by September 19.
This system might bring heavy rain as it heads toward southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh by September 22, but there's still no cyclone threat on the radar.
The IMD promises to keep everyone posted if anything changes.