IMD flags yellow alert for Mumbai and Konkan region
India
Mumbai is officially on yellow alert, with the IMD flagging hot and humid conditions that make October feel more like peak summer.
Temperatures are above-normal, and the humidity isn't helping.
The warning isn't just for Mumbai: several spots across the Konkan region are in the same boat, so it's not just you feeling overheated.
IMD urges hydration and sun avoidance
The IMD is urging everyone to take care: avoid too much sun, stay hydrated, and keep an eye on local weather updates.
This October heat has got everyone worried about risks like dehydration and heat exhaustion, so take it easy out there!