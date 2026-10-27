IMD flags yellow orange alerts as Cyclone Arnab nears Jharkhand
India
Heads up, Jharkhand: Cyclone Arnab is rolling in from October 28, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and a risk of flooding for the next three days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out yellow and orange alerts, so expect some wild weather across the state.
Districts on yellow alert, authorities watchful
Districts like Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and both Singhbhums are on yellow alert for 24 hours starting Wednesday morning.
Local authorities are staying watchful to keep things running smoothly.