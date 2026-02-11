IMD forecast: Rainfall expected in parts of India next week
Heads up: The IMD says scattered rain is coming to many parts of India between February 11 and 17, thanks to western disturbances and moist winds.
Places like Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad can expect rain and some light snow on the 13th, 16th, and 17th.
What about the rest of the country?
If you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh—watch for thunderstorms and gusty winds. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also see showers later in the week.
Northeastern spots like Arunachal Pradesh (Feb 11-12 & 14), North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry (Feb 13) get a break from the heat with some much-needed rain. Even Lakshadweep gets a splash on Feb 11.
Hill stations like Shimla and Srinagar? Expect cooler temps and cloudy skies—perfect weather for a cozy day in.