IMD forecast: Rainfall expected in parts of India next week

What about the rest of the country?

If you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh—watch for thunderstorms and gusty winds. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also see showers later in the week.

Northeastern spots like Arunachal Pradesh (Feb 11-12 & 14), North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry (Feb 13) get a break from the heat with some much-needed rain. Even Lakshadweep gets a splash on Feb 11.

Hill stations like Shimla and Srinagar? Expect cooler temps and cloudy skies—perfect weather for a cozy day in.