IMD forecasted showers as thunderstorms break Delhi-NCR dry spell
Delhi-NCR (think Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad) got hit with surprise thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday morning, October 12, 2026, finally breaking the dry spell that had persisted through the weekend and bringing in some much-needed cooler air.
The IMD had called it, expecting morning showers, and now says things will dry up swiftly, with Delhi forecast to be dry from October 13 onward and Gurugram seeing no significant rain from October 12 through October 15.
Waterlogging at Jhandewalan Temple
The sudden downpour led to waterlogging in low-lying spots like Jhandewalan Temple area.
Looking ahead, expect partly cloudy skies but no major rain from Monday through Thursday (October 12-15), with daytime temperatures settling between 31 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, so get ready for sunnier days ahead!