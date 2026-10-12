IMD forecasted showers as thunderstorms break Delhi-NCR dry spell

Delhi-NCR (think Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad) got hit with surprise thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday morning, October 12, 2026, finally breaking the dry spell that had persisted through the weekend and bringing in some much-needed cooler air.

The IMD had called it, expecting morning showers, and now says things will dry up swiftly, with Delhi forecast to be dry from October 13 onward and Gurugram seeing no significant rain from October 12 through October 15.