IMD forecasts above normal May rainfall across Himachal Pradesh

Orange alert in Himachal May 4

There's an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds on May 4 in several districts, including Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and more.

Light rain or even some snow is likely in higher areas until May 9, so keep those umbrellas handy!

Palampur just got 30mm of rain recently, and Jakhoo saw a tree fall that knocked out power.

Daytime temperatures will dip by a few degrees soon before warming back up later in the week.