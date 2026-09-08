IMD forecasts Bay of Bengal low-pressure area around September 11
Good news if you're melting in Andhra Pradesh: a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal soon, which should finally cool things down.
The IMD says an upper-air cyclonic system is brewing and could intensify into a low-pressure area near North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha around September 11.
Rain expected across Andhra Pradesh
After days of extreme heat (think 42.2 degrees Celsius in places like Throvagunta and Venkatagiri on September 7), the IMD is predicting light to moderate rain across the state.
North Coastal Andhra could even see heavy showers between September 12 and 15.
This rough patch was thanks to the El Nino effect and unfavorable conditions for convection, but meteorologists say this new weather system should bring some much-needed relief.