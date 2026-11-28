IMD forecasts clear skies in Mumbai Saturday 33 to 35°C
Mumbai's set for a bright and sunny Saturday (November 28), with clear skies and no rain in sight, according to the IMD.
Temperatures will start off comfortable but are expected to climb to around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius as the day goes on.
Santacruz Colaba expect warmth, AQI 129
Both Santacruz and Colaba observatories expect similar warmth across the city.
The morning Air Quality Index was 129.
So, if you're heading out, get ready for a warm afternoon under clear skies!