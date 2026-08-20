IMD forecasts clouds and moderate rain in Delhi Thursday
India
Delhi's getting a break from the heat: expect clouds and moderate rain on Thursday, says the IMD.
This comes right after a sweaty Wednesday where temperatures climbed to 35 Celsius and above.
A few light showers did show up, but just enough for a quick cool-down.
Delhi forecast highs 33C lows 27C
Thursday's forecast is for highs around 33 Celsius and lows near 27 Celsius, with humidity sticking between 60% and 80%.
Rain is likely through August 23 (with lighter drizzles on August 21 and 22).
Air quality is holding steady in the "moderate" zone (AQI at 110), so you can breathe easy for now.