IMD forecasts cloudy Delhi Saturday with light rain, no alert
India
Delhi is set for a cloudy Saturday with chances of light rain, some thunder, and lightning in the morning.
The IMD says temperatures will be a bit higher than yesterday, landing between 36 to 38 Celsius.
Expect scattered showers through the day, but there's no weather alert, so nothing major to worry about.
Safdarjung 26.6 C, Delhi AQI 91
Morning temperatures varied across the city: Safdarjung saw 26.6 Celsius (slightly below normal), while other spots like Palam and Ridge were a bit cooler.
Air quality stayed in the satisfactory zone at an AQI of 91 this morning, which is still pretty decent for Delhi.