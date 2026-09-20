IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms across 4 southern states

The weather may get rough in Telangana and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well.

IMD says the downpour could stick around for a few days: Vidarbha might see very heavy rain on September 24 and Chhattisgarh from September 23-25, while coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should brace for steady showers through the week.

East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to get some rain soon.

Stay safe out there!