IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Punjab, Rajasthan Sept 16-17

Heads up if you're in northern India: IMD says to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms on September 16-17, especially in Punjab and Rajasthan. This is all thanks to a western disturbance moving through the region.

The IMD is reporting scattered showers in Delhi-NCR and isolated to scattered rains as well as thunderstorms that might impact parts of Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi NCR, and western Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17.