IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Punjab, Rajasthan Sept 16-17
Heads up if you're in northern India: IMD says to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms on September 16-17, especially in Punjab and Rajasthan. This is all thanks to a western disturbance moving through the region.
The IMD is reporting scattered showers in Delhi-NCR and isolated to scattered rains as well as thunderstorms that might impact parts of Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi NCR, and western Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17.
Downpours likely in Haryana and Chandigarh
Haryana and Chandigarh are also likely to see downpours during this time.
Recent weather systems have already brought intense rain to Saurashtra and Kutch, while Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh could get hit next on September 17.
Plus, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from some parts of West Rajasthan around September 19, so the rainy season's wrapping up soon in that area.