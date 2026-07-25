IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy Uttar Pradesh rain Monday
India
Get ready for a weather switch-up. IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is headed for Uttar Pradesh starting Monday.
After a pretty quiet spell, the monsoon is picking up thanks to changes in the monsoon trough and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
Atul Kumar Singh from Lucknow's Met Center explained that these shifts are behind the rain boost.
Uttar Pradesh 21% rainfall deficit
UP has been running a 21% rainfall deficit, with East UP missing out the most at 28%. This fresh round of showers should help close that gap.
In the last day, Meerut saw the most rain (33.9mm), while Lucknow stayed warm at around 35 Celsius.
The IMD has also put out alerts for thunderstorms and lightning in East UP, plus isolated showers across other parts, so keep an umbrella handy!