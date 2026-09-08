IMD forecasts India's widespread monsoon September 12-21, cites El Nino
India
India's about to see one of the final widespread monsoon spells from September 12-21, with showers and thunderstorms expected across much of the country.
The IMD says this season's rainfall has been weaker than usual, with the strengthening El Nino has emerged as a major factor influencing the weakening monsoon circulation.
Quick monsoon retreat, 14% deficit likely
After this rainy stretch, the monsoon is likely to retreat quickly, especially in northwest and central India.
Even though these rains will help crops and boost soil moisture, they probably won't fix the 14% rainfall deficit from this unpredictable season.
With the official end of monsoon coming up, it looks like 2026 will go down as a pretty unusual year for Indian weather.