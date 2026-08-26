IMD forecasts light rain and cloudy skies in Delhi Wednesday
India
Delhi is in for a stretch of light rain and cloudy skies starting Wednesday, August 26, 2026, according to the IMD.
Temperatures will stay pretty comfortable: expect highs around 33 degrees Celsius and lows near 26 degrees Celsius.
Even with the monsoon vibes, there are no weather warnings, so your plans shouldn't get disrupted.
Safdarjung and Palam see only drizzle
Areas like Safdarjung and Palam have only seen a little drizzle so far.
IMD says the rain should bring some relief from the heat without causing any safety issues.
After yesterday's heavy downpour on August 25, things look much calmer now, but it's still smart to keep an eye on weather updates just in case.