IMD forecasts light to moderate rain for Delhi-NCR today
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR. The IMD says light to moderate rain is on the way this Monday, with New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi likely to get showers.
Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad are also in for some rainy weather.
Rain should ease Delhi heat, AQI
This rainfall should bring a welcome break from the sticky heat and help clear up the air a bit.
Just watch out for possible waterlogging if heavy spells hit low-lying areas.
Even though Delhi's monsoon is running a 14% deficit so far this season, IMD still calls it normal, and the air quality was rated satisfactory at an AQI of 80.