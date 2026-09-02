IMD forecasts light to moderate rain, thunderstorms in Delhi today
India
Delhi is set for light to moderate rain and some thunderstorms today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Palam saw a heavy downpour, clocking 64.2mm in 24 hours till this morning, while Aya Nagar and Lodhi Road got just a sprinkle.
Safdarjung and Ridge stayed dry despite the forecast.
August was unusually wet in Delhi
August was unusually wet for Delhi, with rainfall topping 354.1mm, way above the usual average of 233.1mm.
Even with all this rain, temperatures haven't cooled much; Safdarjung hit 36 degrees Celsius yesterday, which is higher than normal for this time of year.