IMD forecasts mild showers for Mumbai from Thursday India Jul 08, 2025

Mumbai was bracing for heavy rain this week, but the IMD now says only light to moderate showers are likely from Thursday.

A weather shift in Andhra Pradesh sent most of the rain north to places like Palghar, leaving Mumbai mostly dry.

Because of this, earlier warnings for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar have been called off after Thursday.