IMD forecasts mild showers for Mumbai from Thursday
Mumbai was bracing for heavy rain this week, but the IMD now says only light to moderate showers are likely from Thursday.
A weather shift in Andhra Pradesh sent most of the rain north to places like Palghar, leaving Mumbai mostly dry.
Because of this, earlier warnings for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar have been called off after Thursday.
Mumbai still in rainfall deficit
Despite the drizzle forecast, Mumbai's rainfall deficit is still a problem—Colaba and Santacruz have both seen less rain than usual since June.
The city division is 46mm short and the suburbs are missing 92mm.
So even with these upcoming showers, don't expect the overall shortage to improve much.