IMD forecasts mixed August rains in Maharashtra, September likely drier

Heads up, Maharashtra: August 2026 is bringing a mix of rain across the state, but things are expected to dry up in September.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Marathwada and central Maharashtra could see normal to above-normal showers, while Konkan and Vidarbha might get less than usual.

Overall, the second half of this year's monsoon is likely to be weaker, and El Nino conditions are expected to strengthen.