IMD forecasts mixed August rains in Maharashtra, September likely drier
Heads up, Maharashtra: August 2026 is bringing a mix of rain across the state, but things are expected to dry up in September.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Marathwada and central Maharashtra could see normal to above-normal showers, while Konkan and Vidarbha might get less than usual.
Overall, the second half of this year's monsoon is likely to be weaker, and El Nino conditions are expected to strengthen.
Maharashtra recorded 40% July rainfall surplus
Despite predictions for a drier season nationwide, Maharashtra actually got 40% more rain than usual in July.
Nashik led with a whopping 169% surplus, and Pune wasn't far behind with 129% more rainfall.
Meanwhile, Sindhudurg saw less rain than normal.
The India Meteorological Department says this unexpected downpour was due to several low-pressure systems brewing over the Bay of Bengal that shook things up for the state.