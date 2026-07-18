IMD forecasts moderate showers, yellow alert for Thane Raigad Palghar
India
Mumbai is set for a rainy weekend, with the IMD forecasting moderate showers after nearly a week of negligible drizzle.
Light rain made a comeback on Saturday morning, and a yellow alert is out for Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts thanks to changing weather patterns bringing in extra moisture.
Mumbai suburbs 1,159mm this month
Since Friday, Mumbai's eastern suburbs picked up 15.27mm of rain, western suburbs saw 7.31mm, and the island city got just 1.67mm.
Overcast skies have finally replaced those hot sunny days.
Fun fact: despite the late monsoon start, Mumbai's suburbs have already logged 1,159mm of rain this month, way above the usual July average!