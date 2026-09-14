IMD forecasts monsoon withdrawal from western Rajasthan around September 19

The weather's still active: the monsoon trough stretching into the Bay of Bengal could bring more rain for now.

Southern India is getting showers too, despite an overall rainfall shortfall this year.

States like Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat aren't missing out either.

IMD reported heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Fishermen are being told to steer clear of rough seas for now.