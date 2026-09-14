IMD forecasts monsoon withdrawal from western Rajasthan around September 19
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the monsoon will finally start pulling back from western Rajasthan around September 19, just a bit later than usual.
Even though the season is winding down, some places are still seeing heavy rain thanks to a stubborn low-pressure system over southeastern Rajasthan and northern Gujarat, which is spilling over into Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and western Madhya Pradesh.
IMD reports heavy rain, fishermen warned
The weather's still active: the monsoon trough stretching into the Bay of Bengal could bring more rain for now.
Southern India is getting showers too, despite an overall rainfall shortfall this year.
States like Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat aren't missing out either.
IMD reported heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
Fishermen are being told to steer clear of rough seas for now.