IMD forecasts Mumbai heat easing to around 33 Celsius Thursday
India
Good news for everyone melting in Mumbai: temperatures are set to drop to around 33 Celsius from Thursday, says the IMD.
The city has been dealing with some seriously hot days lately, with highs at 39 Celsius at spots like Thane-Belapur and Ram Mandir.
Yellow alert lifted in Konkan Tuesday
Earlier, a yellow alert was issued for Mumbai and neighboring districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad because of the hot and humid weather.
Now, those alerts have been lifted starting Tuesday for the Konkan region.
Expect slightly cooler days (33-34 Celsius) until May 3, possible thunderstorms in Konkan, and pre-monsoon showers over in Vidarbha.