IMD forecasts rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh October 30-31
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: IMD has forecasted rain and even some snowfall for October 30 and 31.
There's a yellow alert out for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur on the 30th.
While things should clear up in the plains and middle hills by November 1-2, higher areas might stay rainy or snowy a bit longer.
Temperatures to drop in Himachal Pradesh
Temperatures are set to drop in many parts of the state over the next couple of days: expect minimums down by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius and maximums falling by as much as 6 degrees Celsius.
Some places like Chitkul (Kinnaur) and Chanshal (Shimla) have already seen light snowfall.
In case you're wondering: Kukumseri hit -1.2 degrees Celsius recently, while Una stayed warmest at 31.8 degrees Celsius.