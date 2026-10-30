IMD forecasts rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh October 30-31

Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: IMD has forecasted rain and even some snowfall for October 30 and 31.

There's a yellow alert out for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur on the 30th.

While things should clear up in the plains and middle hills by November 1-2, higher areas might stay rainy or snowy a bit longer.