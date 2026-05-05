IMD forecasts rain and thunderstorms in Bengal through May 8 India May 05, 2026

Heads up, Bengal! India Meteorological Department (IMD) says you can expect rain and thunderstorms across the state through May 8.

If you're in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, or Cooch Behar, get ready for heavy showers through May 6, thanks to moist winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal.