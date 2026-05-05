IMD forecasts rain and thunderstorms in Bengal through May 8
India
Heads up, Bengal! India Meteorological Department (IMD) says you can expect rain and thunderstorms across the state through May 8.
If you're in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, or Cooch Behar, get ready for heavy showers through May 6, thanks to moist winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal.
IMD advises umbrella for Kolkata
Kolkata is looking at cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and a cooler-than-usual morning at 22 degrees Celsius (that's four degrees below normal!).
IMD suggests keeping an umbrella handy and staying alert for any weather updates.