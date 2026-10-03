IMD forecasts rain in Delhi from October 6 to 8
India
Get ready, Delhi: rain is finally on the way after a hot and dry stretch!
The IMD says scattered showers are expected in the city between October 6 and 8, thanks to a western disturbance moving over northwest India.
Haryana and Chandigarh can also expect some rain during this period.
Rain may last until October 10
Weather experts think the rain could last until October 10 if more disturbances pop up.
Western Uttar Pradesh might get showers too, especially on October 6 and 7.
Until then, Delhi's temperatures will stay pretty warm, between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.
Air quality has dipped a bit lately (AQI hit 174), so this weather change could help clear things up a little.